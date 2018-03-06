Stocks Fluctuate as Energy, Tech Shares Firm; Utilities and Consumer Names Slide

10:58 AM, Mar 6, 2018 — Equities were mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Standard & Poor’s 500 giving back their early gains while the Nasdaq Composite held in the green on strength in technology shares.

Stocks came out of the gate on a stronger note, following Monday’s surge higher after it emerged that North and South Korean leaders will meet at a summit next month, the first of its kind since Kim Jong-un became head of the reclusive northern nation.

The gains were scaled back after January factory orders came in at a decline of 1.4%, the first contraction since July. Investors are keeping a close eye on the week’s economic data ahead of ADP private payrolls Wednesday and the key non-farm jobs report Friday.

In company news, Target (TGT) sank 3.3% after reporting fourth quarter adjusted earnings that were below analysts’ expectations, while revenue beat views. J.C. Penney (JCP) slid 4.6%.

GrubHub (GRUB) shed 4.2% after it was downgraded to neutral from buy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Ciena (CIEN) jumped 9.6% after fiscal first quarter results beat Wall Street views.

Among the S&P’s sectors, the energy was up the most, rising 0.8% as oil prices firmed, and Chevron (CVX) rose 1.4% on the Dow as CEO Michael Wirth told an analyst meeting that the company intends to “grow free cash flow in 2018 and thereafter.”

Tech shares were up 0.6% while on the downside, utilities lost 1% and consumer staples slipped 0.5%.

In morning trading, the Dow was down 0.2%, the S&P 500 was little changed, and the Nasdaq was up 0.2%.

Globally, the Hang Seng jumped 2.1%, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.8%, the Shanghai Composite was up 1% and the FTSE 100 gained 0.8%.