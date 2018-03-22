Facebook’s ‘Delayed’ Responses From Zuckerberg to Data Breach Can’t Stem Stock Losses

11:08 AM, Mar 22, 2018 — Facebook (FB) founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s comments about the Cambridge Analytica data breach weren’t enough to stem the selling pressure on the social media giant’s shares Thursday as they brought mixed reactions from analysts.

“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post late Wednesday. He said the company took actions “years ago” to prevent the same breach from happening again, but said he was working to understand what took place.

Shares in Facebook were down about 1.4% at the time of writing, and have dropped for three of the last four sessions. A close at current levels would be the lowest in six months.

Zuckerberg said Facebook changed their platform in 2014 to “prevent abusive apps” by limiting what data they could access. The company plans to investigate other apps that had access to data before the 2014 change, and will restrict developers’ access to data “even further.”

In a note Thursday, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney said the actions were “delayed — but appropriate — responses and steps by Facebook, and believe they should help address some of the recently rising user concerns.”

RBC reiterated its outperform rating and $250 price target on the stock, saying that “we view the medium- and long-term risk-reward as very compelling, though we acknowledge rising long-term regulatory risk and near-term user/usage volatility potential.”

Others weren’t as optimistic, and Stifel Nicolaus lowered its target to $168 from $195 while reiterating a hold rating. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt compared Facebook to online auction company eBay (EBAY), saying the companies are unstructured content businesses that lost trust before bringing in policies to add structure and process, according to media reports.

