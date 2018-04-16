Dallas Fed Forecasts GDP at 2.5%-2.75%; Near-Term Outlook `Solid,’ Long-Term Headwinds Remain

1:18 PM, Apr 16, 2018 — Dallas Fed economists said in a report on Monday that US gross domestic product will grow at a rate of 2.5% to 2.75% this year, underpinned by a strong household sector, improved business investment and stronger growth outlook outside of the country.

Unemployment is expected to dip to 3.7% this year from 4.1% while other measures of labor force slack likely will tighten, the Dallas Fed said. The economists focus on the U6 job rate, which is composed of unemployed people, marginally attached workers — those who would like a job but have given up looking for one — and those who are working part time but would prefer to work full time.

The U6 rate is now at 8%, near pre-recession lows, and it’s expected to improve further during 2018, the Dallas Fed said. Estimates of the number of disabled workers, previously incarcerated people and others who may join the workforce are also considered.

“Based on their analysis of the labor market, our economists continue to believe that, while improvements can be made in increasing employment, we are likely at or already past `full employment’ in the US,” the Dallas Fed said. “(That) suggests that businesses are increasingly struggling to find workers to fill low- and middle-skills positions. For example, in one of our recent surveys, 61% of Texas small-business respondents suggested they are unable to find workers to fill these types of positions. Due to this labor force tightness, it is our view that cyclical wage pressures should build during 2018.”

While inflationary pressures are building, economists also said they’re being offset by the impacts of automation and, to a lesser extent, globalization. Automation and business model disruption, pricing power of businesses is more limited than normal at this stage of economic expansion, the Fed said.

Growth will moderate in 2019 and 2020, and the Dallas Fed expects GDP growth of less than 2% in 2020 as the short-term stimulus of recent tax legislation and budget agreement begin to fade and monetary policy and financial conditions become less accommodative.

The near-term cyclical outlook is “solid,” but underlying trends are more concerning, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in a statement on Monday. An aging population is an issue as the median age has moved from 35.3 years in 2000 to 37.9 year in 2016, he said.

Automation is another long-term concern, as is the increasing government debt held by the public, which now stands at 75% of GDP, Kaplan said. The present value of unfunded entitlements is estimated at $49 trillion, he said. The recently passed tax and budget compromise legislation likely will make things worse.

“While increasing the level of debt to GDP is a stimulus to economic growth in the short run, that stimulus can turn into a growth headwind when the government takes steps to moderate debt growth, as it certainly must consider doing in the years ahead,” he said. “As a consequence of this level of debt, the US is much less likely to have fiscal capacity to fight the next recession.”