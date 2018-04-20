Biogen to Pay Ionis $1 Billion to Expand Partnership Seeking Treatments For Neurological Diseases

8:48 AM, Apr 20, 2018 — Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) said they expanded a partnership though a 10-year collaboration agreement to develop drugs to combat neurological diseases.

Under the terms of the contract, Biogen will pay Ionis $1 billion in cash including $625 million to purchase 11.5 million shares of Ionis common stock at $54.34 a share at a 25% cash premium, and a $375 million upfront payment. Biogen will have the option to license therapies developed from the collaboration and will be responsible for their development and commercialization, the companies said. Biogen also may pay milestone payments, license fees and royalties on net sales.

The partnership between the two companies led to the production of Spinraza along with two antisense drug candidates in the clinical stage, with the potential to advance as many as seven more drug candidates to clinic within the next two years, Biogen said in a statement. The antisense platform, as evidenced by Spinraza, has the potential to address neurological diseases that are currently untreatable, the company said.

“Biogen and Ionis share a commitment and passion to bring new therapeutic options to those living with neurological diseases where the unmet medical need is high and growing,” Michel Vounatsos, the chief executive of Biogen, said in a statement. “With the large number of diseases that could benefit from Ionis’ antisense platform, we believe that the time is now to build upon our highly productive collaboration with Ionis as we aim to transform the treatment of neurological diseases around the world.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

Biogen and Ionis said they plan to advance investigations into a wide range of neurological diseases for which few treatments are availalble, including dementia, neuromuscular diseases, movement disorders, ophthalmology, diseases of the inner ear and neuropsychiatry.

Biogen will have first choice in terms of neurology targets on which to collaborate with Ionis, which will be responsible for the identification of antisense drug candidates based on selected targets. Biogen will be responsible for and pay for non-clinical studies, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization, the companies said.

“Our collaboration with Biogen has provided significant value for both companies,” said C. Frank Bennett, the senior vice president of research and franchise leader for neurological programs at Ionis. “Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to advance Ionis’ antisense technology and on creating an exciting stream of drugs for neurological diseases– both for Biogen and for our wholly-owned neurological disease portfolio.”

Companies: Biogen Inc.

Price: 266.02 Price Change: -2.01 Percent Change: -0.75