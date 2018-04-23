Apple’s Acquisition of Music Recognition App Shazam Gets ‘In-Depth’ European Probe

12:58 PM, Apr 23, 2018 — The European Commission is opening an “in-depth investigation” into Apple’s (AAPL) bid to acquire UK music recognition app Shazam over concerns the tie-up could reduce choices in music streaming services.

An initial probe by the commission found issues relating to the combination of Apple’s market position in music streaming services and Shazam’s place in apps that recognize songs when a sample of music is played, according to a statement Monday.

“Our investigation aims to ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won’t face less choice as a result of this proposed merger,” European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said in the statement.

Apple confirmed in December its bid to acquire Shazam, in a deal that was valued at $400 million, according to TechCrunch, an industry news website. Apple said Shazam was already integrated with Apple Music, referring many of its 100 million users to play songs on its platform and let users buy the music directly via iTunes.

The EC is concerned that Apple would “obtain access to commercially sensitive data about customers of its competitors for the provision of music streaming services” in the European Economic Area.

“Access to such data could allow Apple to directly target its competitors’ customers and encourage them to switch to Apple Music,” the commission said. “As a result, competing music streaming services could be put at a competitive disadvantage.”

And the commission said that while it doesn’t consider Shazam as a key entry point for music streaming services, “it will also further investigate whether Apple Music’s competitors would be harmed if Apple, after the transaction, were to discontinue referrals from the Shazam app to them.”

The commission has until Sept. 4 to make a decision, although it said that opening an in-depth probe “does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.”

