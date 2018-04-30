T-Mobile US Poised to Merge with Sprint in $26 Bln Deal

6:28 AM, Apr 30, 2018 — German telecommunications major Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) said on Sunday that T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), in which it holds a 62% stake, and Sprint (S), which is 83% owned by shareholder Softbank, will merge in an all-stock transaction which values the new company at around $150 billion.

The agreement between the four companies will see T-Mobile US take over all Sprint shares in a stock swap, according to a release issued by Deutsche Telekom. For every 9.75 Sprint shares, the company’s shareholders will receive one new share in T-Mobile US. The number of T-Mobile shares issued will therefore increase from around 865 million to around 1.29 billion shares based on fully diluted shares.News agencies Reuters and the Wall Street Journal have valued the deal at $26 billion.

The combination is expected to result in expected synergies with a net present value of $43 billion, with the main areas being integration of the mobile communications networks of T-Mobile US and Sprint, savings in network build-out and the build-out of a nationwide 5G network, savings in sales and marketing costs and increased efficiency in internal IT systems and billing.

Deutsche Telekom said that the new, larger T-Mobile US would have around 127 million branded customers and revenue of $76 billion, based on expected figures for 2018.

“Together with Sprint, the new T-Mobile US will be the most powerful mobile communications company in the United States,” Timotheus Hoettges, chief executive of Deutsche Telekom said.

“Even more customers will benefit from the best value for money and the fastest LTE [long term evolution] network in the United States in the future. Speeding up the build-out of 5G technology will benefit American economic growth, and also creates value for T-Mobile US shareholders,” Hoettges added.

