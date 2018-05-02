Snap Has Growing Up to Do as First-Quarter Financials Miss; Shares Plunge 19%

8:04 AM, May 2, 2018 — Snap (SNAP) has some growing up to do after first-quarter results missed expectations, Wedbush analysts Michael Pachter, Matthew Breda and Nick McKay said in a note on Wednesday.

The company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.17 per share in the quarter, in line with consensus compiled by Capital IQ but better than a loss of $0.20 a year earlier. Revenue rose 54% to $230.7 million, missing estimates for $244.6 million. Daily active users were up 15% year-on-year to 191 million, the company said.

Wedbush said revenue and daily active user growth missed expectations due largely to fallout over the company’s recent redesign.

“The revenue shortfall relative to expectations was driven by lower-than-expected DAU growth and advertiser concerns associated with the Snapchat redesign initially rolled out in January,” the analysts said. “Management noted `a lot of work to do to optimize the new design,’ particularly for Android users, and highlighted pushback from advertising partners as contributing to the revenue headwind in (the first quarter).”

Wedbush lowered its price target to $10 from $12.50 per share. Shares plunged 19% in pre-bell trading to $11.45 a share.

Management didn’t provide guidance but said they expect annualized revenue growth in the second quarter to decelerate relative to the first quarter, the analysts said. That would imply revenue growth of less-than 54% compared with Webush’s estimate of 58% and consensus of 62%.

Pivotal Research, meanwhile, maintained its sell rating and end-of-year price target of $9 on Snap after the company released its results.

Companies: Snap Inc.

Price: 11.45 Price Change: -2.68 Percent Change: -18.99