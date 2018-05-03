3M’s Recent Financial Report Woes Belie Underlying Value in Company, RBC Says

8:58 AM, May 3, 2018 — 3M Company’s (MMM) four-month swoon has broached historical relative price/earnings support levels, making the stock more attractive, RBC said in a note on Thursday.

The bank upgraded 3M to an outperform rating from sector perform. The company’s first-quarter disappointment “looks contained” to familiar and shorter duration pressures in auto, dental and consumer electronics. The company’s chief executive handoff in July also looks like it’ll be smooth, RBC said.

Guidance was lowered for the year and a sharp drop in first-quarter earnings were reported by the company last week. 3M took charges relating to a lawsuit in Minnesota and US tax reform, though results on an adjusted basis beat expectations.

The company, which makes everything from school supplies to wound dressings, said earnings fell 55% year-over-year to $0.98 a share after recording an expense of $217 million, or $0.36 a share, from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Minnesota lawsuit settlement cost it a pre-tax charge of $897 million, or $1.16 a share, the company said.

Still, 3M recorded its best pricing quarter since 2016, and while it may contradict the high road it usually takes, RBC said it has to consider whether the bar was purposefully moved lower for incoming Chief Executive Mike Roman. The bank said the company is “in good hands” with Roman at the helm.

“Attractive entry point for one of the highest-quality multi-industry names,” the bank said of 3M. “In the past four months, 3M shares have been on a re-rating downslope to where they have now reached what we have found to be a compelling support level at a minus-5% relative P/E discount to multi-industry peers.”

The recent first-quarter earnings pressure was from familiar and “contained” dynamics rather than widespread macro deterioration, the bank said. Support levels are skewing the risk-reward “demonstrably” to the upside, and at this stage of the economic cycle, RBC said its bias is to recommend higher quality names to its multi-industry coverage.

Analysts at the bank also like the longevity of the positive rating.

“Our experience has been that 3M shares often act as a must-own consumer staple to ride recessions, whenever that next phase arrives,” said RBC, which raised its price target on the stock to $238 from $227 a share, implying 25% upside.

There are risks to the upgrade, however, as the “don’t try to catch a falling knife” mentality comes into play, as does the risk of upgrading so near the first-quarter operating miss and guidance cut, the bank said. The tariff battle between the US and China also weighs on the stock.

