United Auto Workers Reportedly Says Tesla’s Musk Violated Labor Laws in Tweet About Unionization

1:02 PM, May 24, 2018 — The United Auto Workers reportedly said Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk broke the law in a tweet concerning unionization at the company’s production facilities.

“Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union,” Musk tweeted. “Could do so (tomorrow) if they wanted. But why pay union dues (and) give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is (two times) better than when plant was UAW (and) everybody already gets healthcare.”

It’s against National Labor Relations Board rules to threaten to punish employees for forming a union. The UAW said it believes the tweet is a threat to discourage employees from unionizing, according to a complaint obtained by Bloomberg News. The company said the tweet meant unionized workers at other carmakers don’t get stock options, Bloomberg reported.

It’s been a rough week for Tesla as the reported complaint comes a day after two consumer groups asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the company’s assertions about its Autopilot feature.

The Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog on Wednesday said on Wednesday that the FTC should look into “dangerously misleading and deceptive advertising practices” by the automaker regarding its Autopilot function.

Two people have been killed — one in California and one in Florida — while driving vehicles in which the feature was reportedly engaged. In the California crash, Tesla said logs from the vehicle show the driver took no action before hitting a concrete barrier, and that it was unclear why the care didn’t detect the obstacle. In the Florida incident, a Tesla vehicle using auto-driving features failed to take action to avoid a truck.

The company has said in the California case that parts of the barrier designed to reduce the impact if it’s struck had been removed for unknown reasons and replaced or repaired, leading to far more extensive damage than what would be expected.

Adding to its very bad week, Consumer Reports in an article released Monday failed to recommend the Tesla Model 3 because it had “big flaws” including a long stopping distance and difficult-to-use controls. The car’s stopping distance of 152 feet from 60 miles an hour was “far worse than any contemporary car we’ve tested and about seven feet longer than the stopping distance of a Ford F-150 full-sized pickup,” the magazine said.

Musk took to Twitter (TWTR) after the report was released, saying Consumer Reports had an early production vehicle and that improvements had been made. The vehicle could be fixed with a firmware update, he said, which the company would roll out soon.

The Model 3 may get a retest at Consumer Reports if the company can update the brakes “over the air,” said Jake Fisher, the magazine’s director of auto testing. It’d be an “industry first” if Tesla can improve brake performance remotely.

Companies: Tesla, Inc.

