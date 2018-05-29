Costco Sales Strong in March, April as Company Focuses on E-Commerce, RBC Says

7:59 AM, May 29, 2018 — Sales at Costco (COST) were strong in March and April and e-commerce continues to grow despite competition from major players including Amazon (AMZN) and Wal-Mart (WMT), RBC Capital Markets said on Tuesday.

“Continued in-store traffic growth coupled with a burgeoning e-commerce channel, makes Costco one of the best stories in Hardline/Broadline Retail,” the bank said. “(We) remain buyers.”

Same-store sales are still “robust” after two strong months. US comps, ex-foreign exchange and ex-fuel, for March rose 6.7% while Aprils gained 7.9%, well ahead of consensus for 4.3% and 6.6%, respectively, RBC said. Including FX and fuel, comps jumped 8.6% in March and 11% in April.

Gas and foreign exchange continue to add to the company’s topline results, and core comp trends remain among the bets in retail, RBC said. Costco has shown a consistent level of execution and e-commerce remains in focus.

E-commerce sales in March jumped 33% and 43% in April, the bank said. Costco is the best in the industry for per-unit pricing and its limited SKU count, low operating costs and GM structure enables them to pass savings to customers. Its ability to create value for consumers is one of the reasons for its success, RBC said.

“While players like Amazon and Walmart continue to battle for a competitive edge (both domestically and internationally), Costco continues to grind out impressive sales results, led by strong comps and continued traffic gains,” the bank said. “Additionally, the company’s focus on e-commerce efforts continue to augment core store-level growth.”

