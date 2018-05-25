Weekly Commodities ETF Report: Uncertainty Over US-North Korea Summit Key Driver in Oil, Gold Commodities; OPEC Output Curbs Weigh on Energy Sector

(MT Newswires) – – Geopolitical worries were central to much of the movement in commodities and funds associated with them, tracking global equities this week. Foremost of these concerns was the uncertainty over whether a US-North Korea summit would push through or not. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump withdrew from what would have been a historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. North Korea’s response to the developments was somewhat measured, with a senior official from Pyongyang saying the North Korean leader was still willing to meet with Trump. For his part, Trump praised North Korea’s response to the cancellation of the much-awaited summit as “warm and productive” — hinting yet again, the meeting could happen after all, according to a report in the UK’s The Telegraph.

Energy commodities were on a downward trend for most the week, trading firmly in negative territory amid developments surrounding the US-North Korea summit. Moreover, speculation that OPEC-led output curbs could be relaxed at a June meeting further weighed on the energy sector, with reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia plan to ease production limits to offset shortfalls from Iran and Venezuela. On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration reported a massive increase in crude oil stockpiles, with US oil inventories jumping 5.8 million barrels, versus expectations of a 2 million barrel drawdown. Gasoline stockpiles also rose according to the EIA, hinting that US drivers are resisting $3/gallon at the pump. The American Petroleum Institute had previously reported that US crude supplies fell by 1.3 million barrels for the week ended May 1. The API data, however, showed an unexpected rise of 980,000 barrels in gasoline stockpiles. Crude oil slumped further on Thursday when the Trump administration launched an investigation into whether imports of cars, trucks and auto parts threatened US national security. The final bit of data for the energy sector is Baker Hughes’ (BHGE) rig count report, which showed the number of oil rigs operating in the US jumped by 15 to 859, its highest level since March 13, 2015. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US rose by 13 to 1059 as gas rigs fell by two to 198.

Over the last five days, light, sweet crude oil for July delivery was down 5.50% and closed at $67.880 per barrel. In other energy futures, gasoline fell during the week, down 2% and settled at $2.17 per gallon at the close of Friday’s session. Meanwhile, natural gas edged 3.30% higher this week and was down in Friday’s session at $2.86 per 1 million British thermal unit.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total Return Index (SDCITR) fell 0.69% this week, from an increase of 1.34% in the previous week.

Gold ended the Friday session lower, settling at $1,309.00, but held on to modest gains to finish the week 0.62% higher. Uncertainty over the US-North Korean summit had previously boosted the yellow metal higher as traders were driven to safe havens. Downbeat economic data throughout the week also helped mild gains, including a bigger-than-expected decrease in new orders for US manufactured durable goods in the month of April; a decline in durable goods orders in April; and a modest deterioration in US consumer sentiment for the month of May. Meanwhile, copper also eked out gains, ending the week up 0.47%; earlier declines were driven by the uncertainty surrounding the meeting between the US and North Korea, as well as a higher greenback. The red metal recovered somewhat by Friday, settling at $3.08 at the end of the regular session.

Agriculture commodities ended the week mostly in the positive territory, led by grains: corn was up 1.10% in the week and settled at $4.06 per bushel in Friday’s session; soybeans had a weekly rise of 4.43%, closing at $10.42 per bushel on Friday; and wheat was up 5.07% for the week and settled at $5.43 per bushel at the end of Friday’s session. The gains in soybeans followed news that China had resumed importing soybeans from the US. According to a report on Reuters, a Chinese importer had purchased one cargo of US soybeans for August shipment — the first sale of US soybeans to China since the two countries had engaged in a so-called trade war in past few weeks. Meanwhile, wheat prices remained near 10-month highs on concerns over dry weather in key global producing regions.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Agriculture Index Total Return Index (SDAITR) rose 1.80% for the week, compared with a decline of 1.02% in the prior week.

