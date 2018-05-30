Bank of Canada Holds Target Rate as Expected But Tone Change Signals July Hike

12:33 PM, May 30, 2018 — Canada’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate on hold as expected Wednesday, but a change in language in the accompanying statement has analysts projecting a hike at the next meeting in July.

The target for the overnight rate was held at 1.25% by the Bank of Canada, in line with consensus on Econoday. Inflation in Canada has been close to the 2% target and will likely run higher given rising gasoline prices, the central bank said. Economic data is supporting the outlook for 2% growth in the first half of 2018, with signs of slightly stronger than expected activity in the first quarter.

“Developments since April further reinforce Governing Council’s view that higher interest rates will be warranted to keep inflation near target,” the bank said. The council “will take a gradual approach to policy adjustments, guided by incoming data.”

The statement took out a reference made in April that “some monetary policy accommodation will still be needed to keep inflation on target” and changed wording from a previous comment that the council “will remain cautious with respect to future policy adjustments, guided by incoming data.”

The change caught analysts’ attention. “By dropping ‘cautious’ the BoC sent a hawkish signal to the markets,” said Derek Holt, vice president with Scotiabank Economics. “Nothing in this statement reads that the BoC views its work as done for the year; indeed, much to the contrary as the BoC took a further step toward teeing up a July hike and at least one more thereafter this year.”

Recent data “point to some upside to the outlook for the US economy” while ongoing uncertainty about trade politics is weighing on global business investment, the Bank of Canada said. The regulator also said “stresses are developing in some emerging market economies” and “global oil prices have been higher than assumed in April, in part reflecting geopolitical developments.”

RBC Economics’ Josh Nye said that while the odds of a July hike have increased, they’re also looking to affirm expectations with evidence of firming second-quarter growth, a positive business outlook survey, stabilization in home sales and household borrowing and further indications of core inflation around 2% and wage growth at 3%.