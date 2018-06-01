European Union to File Case With WTO Opposing US Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

9:52 AM, Jun 1, 2018 — The European Union will open a case with the World Trade Organization over tariffs placed on steel and aluminum imports by the US, EU Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

“The European Union will today proceed with the WTO dispute settlement case adding those additional duties on a number of imports from the United States,” Mogherini said. “The European Union measures will be reasonable, proportionate and in full compliance with WTO rules and obligations.”

US President Trump on Thursday said he would end the suspension of tariffs on steel or aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union under Section 232, which indicates the administration believes there’s an effect by imports on national security.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tariffs “illegal and counterproductive” and said Canada will file a challenge to the levies with the WTO.

“It is simply ridiculous to view any trade with Canada as a national security threat to the US and we will continue to stand up for Canadian workers & Canadian businesses,” he said in a tweet. “These countermeasures will only apply to goods originating from the US and will take effect on July 1, and will remain in place until the US eliminates its trade-restrictive measures against Canada. Canada will impose tariffs against imports of steel, aluminum, and other products from the US — we are imposing dollar for dollar tariffs for every dollar levied against Canadians by the US.”

The Mexican government said in a statement late Thursday that it will impose “equivalent measure” on products including flat steel, pork products and a bevy of fruits from the US.

“Mexico reiterates its position against protectionist measures that affect and distort international commerce in goods,” the government said.