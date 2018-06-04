Apple Unveils iOS 12 With Augmented Reality Focus, Usage Tracking Functions

2:32 PM, Jun 4, 2018 — Apple (AAPL) unveiled the latest version of its iOS mobile operating system with an emphasis on augmented reality functions, and debuted applications that can help users take control of how much time they spend on their devices.

Apple iOS12 is “designed to make everyday tasks faster and more responsive,” the Cupertino, California-based technology giant said in a statement on Monday, released after the system was introduced at Apple’s developer conference.

“With iOS 12, we’re enabling new experiences that weren’t possible before,” said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering. “We’re using advanced algorithms to make AR even more engaging and on-device intelligence to deliver faster ways to get things done using Siri.”

The camera function under iOS12 launches up to 70% faster, the keyboard appears up to 50% quicker with more responsible typing, Apple said. The new ARKit 2 allows developers the ability to create augmented reality apps, “with new tools to integrate shared experiences, persistent AR experiences tied to a specific location, object detection and image tracking, making AR apps even more dynamic.”

Apple debuted new types of emojis, unveiled modifications to FaceTime including group chats, and the ability to customize the Siri personal assistant with shortcuts. The iPhone and iPad maker also said new tools will “help customers understand and take control of the time they spend interacting with their iOS devices.”

The operating system has the ability to track usage, deliver activity reports and set times to limit usage for children, Apple said. iOS12 will be available widely as a free update in the fall of 2018.

