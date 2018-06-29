Nike Returns to Growth in North American Sales on Better Design and Technologies, Wedbush Says

7:28 AM, Jun 29, 2018 — Nike (NKE), the blue-chip athletic retailer, posted strong sales that showed a return to growth in its key North American market while momentum continued elsewhere as it reported a beat in its fiscal fourth quarter results.

Revenue was up 13% to $9.8 billion, ahead of the consensus on Capital IQ for $9.4 billion, the company said late Thursday. In North America, revenue was up 3% to about $3.9 billion, with footwear up 3%, apparel up 6%, but equipment contracted by 8%.

“A key part of NKE’s story has fallen into place with the strong return to growth of its largest market, North America,” Wedbush Securities analyst Christopher Svezia and Paul Nawalany said in a note Friday. “The company continues to gain share in EMEA and China accelerated.”

Fiscal fourth quarter earnings rose to $0.69 from $0.60, ahead of the consensus on Capital IQ for $0.64 a share. It announced a $15 billion share repurchase program, with the current $12 billion buyback likely to be completed in fiscal 2019.

“Nike product is making a clear comeback, with improved design and technologies and sufficient quantities being brought to market with better speed,” the Wedbush analysts said.

Nike said on a conference call with analysts late Thursday that they expect revenue growth in fiscal 2019 in a high single digit range, up from an earlier outlook for mid-to-high single-digit growth.

“This improved outlook takes into account building consumer demand for NIKE,” Chief Financial Officer Andy Campion said. “However, we are also mindful of renewed FX volatility and the strengthening dollar of late.”

Price: 78.34 Price Change: +6.65 Percent Change: +9.27