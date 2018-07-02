Weekly Commodities ETF Report: Crude Jumps to Above $74/Barrel as Iran Faces Threats to Output, US Economic Sanctions

(MT Newswires) – -Crude ended in positive territory for the week, and ended the Friday session having reached above $74 for the first time since November 2014, after threats to output from Iran, the fifth-largest oil producer in the world, resurfaced. Media reports had also said that the US is aiming to carry out its threat of stopping Iranian oil exports by re-imposing economic sanctions on Tehran, and expects major oil producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia to make up the shortfall. Meanwhile, Baker Hughes (BHGE) reported that the number of oil rigs operating in the US fell for the second week, registering the biggest decline in 33 months. The number of oil rigs operating in the US fell by four to 858; the combined oil and gas rig count in the US fell by five to 1,047 as gas rigs slipped by one to 187. Earlier in the week, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday that US crude stockpiles plunged by 9.89 million barrels, the largest one-week draw since September 2016. The slump compared with expectations for a 2.6 million-barrel drop in a Reuters’ survey of analysts.

Over the last five days, light, sweet crude oil for August delivery was up 7.23% and closed at $74.15 per barrel. In other energy futures, gasoline rose during the week, up 4.53% and settled at $2.15 per gallon at the close of Friday’s session. Meanwhile, natural gas fell 0.48% lower this week and was down in Friday’s session at $2.92 per 1 million British thermal unit.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total Return Index (SDCITR) rose 0.51% this week, from a decline of 0.05% in the previous week.

Gold ended Friday lower, settling at $1,254.50 to finish the week down 1.34%, as traders weighed a flurry of economic news from around the globe. Personal income in the US increased in line with economist estimates in the month of May, although the report also showed weaker-than-expected growth in personal spending. The report said personal income climbed by 0.4% in May after edging up by a downwardly revised 0.2% in April. In Europe, a last-minute deal on immigration may have saved Angela Merkel’s government in Germany. Also, Eurozone inflation rose to 2% in June, in line with the forecast, and up from 1.9% in May on food and energy prices. The European Central Bank targets below, but close to 2%. Copper, meanwhile, settled at $2.97 at the end of Friday’s session, and was down 2.69% for the week. Earlier in the week, the red metal sank to a nine-month low after hitting four-year highs just three weeks ago. The pullback was brought on by a stronger dollar and continued fears over an escalating trade war between the US and China. Softening demand as well as a stronger supply also put pressure on copper prices.

Agriculture commodities ended the week mostly lower: sugar had a weekly decline of 1.69% and settled at a price of $0.12 per ton on Friday; coffee was at $1.15 per pound at Friday’s close, with a weekly drop of 1.75%; and cocoa fell 3.39% for the week and closed Friday’s at $2.512. Among grains, corn was down 1.66% in the week and settled at $3.71 per bushel in Friday’s session; and soybeans fell 4.19% for the week, closing at $8.80 per bushel on Friday. Wheat saw a large decline, tumbling 7.08% for the week and settling at $5.01 per bushel at the end of Friday’s session. The increase in prices have been due to ample supplies around the world, as well pressure from the ongoing US winter wheat harvest. The US Department of Agriculture had reported Monday that the US winter wheat harvest was 41% complete, while the Kansas harvest was 52% finished, which has exceeded the state’s five-year average of 32%.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Agriculture Index Total Return Index (SDAITR) rose 20.07% for the week, compared with a decline of 0.69% in the prior week.

