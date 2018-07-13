China Trade Surplus With US Jumps to Record $29 Billion as Exporters Scramble to Beat Tariffs

8:05 AM, Jul 13, 2018 — China’s trade surplus with the US jumped to a record high in June, but it’s possible that it’s an outlier as companies were likely scrambling to buy Chinese goods before tariffs were put in place.

The Asian country’s trade surplus with the US rose to almost $29 billion, up from $24.6 billion in May, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. That’s the highest since record-keeping started two decades ago.

The record number may just be a one-time deal as importers scrambled to secure goods before the US imposed 25% tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods starting on July 6. China responded by adding duties on $34 billion worth of US goods.

President Trump has threatened levies on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. So far, Beijing hasn’t responded to the threat, giving some investors hope that the trade spat between the world’s two biggest economies will cool. Still, Chinese officials reiterated their stance that they don’t want a full-blown trade war, but also aren’t afraid of one.

June exports from the Asian nation jumped 11% year-over-year, China’s government said.

Capital Economics analyst Julian Evans-Pritchard told ABC News Australia that it’s unlikely the torrid pace of exports to the US will continue now that some of the threatened tariffs are now in place.

“Looking ahead, we think export growth will cool in the coming months as US tariffs start to bite alongside a broader softening in global demand,” Evans-Pritchard told the news agency.