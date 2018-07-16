Weekly Commodities ETF Report: Trade War Worries Continue to Weigh on Commodities, With Copper, Soybeans Still Among Major Losers

(MT Newswires) – – Commodities and funds tracking them did not escape the trade war jitters this week, as the US government’s recent actions raised the stakes for a full-blown trade war with China. President Donald Trump unveiled plans Wednesday for more trade restrictions on Chinese imports — $200 billion tariffs to be imposed on imported Chinese goods. Trade war concerns were also exacerbated by reports on Friday that China’s trade surplus with the US hit the highest since December. It widened to a record monthly high of $28.97 billion, while the overall trade surplus reached $41.61 billion for the month of June.

Crude ended in negative territory for the week, starting its plunge about mid-week due to increased OPEC production and a strong US dollar. The Energy Information Administration also reported Wednesday that US oil stockpiles plummeted a massive 12.6 million barrels to the lowest since February 2015. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday had reported a drop of 6.8 million barrels. In news abroad, Libya is ramping up shipments from four key ports, and Saudi Arabia is turning on its spigots faster than initially expected. The increased production from Middle Eastern countries and Russia, however, “comes at the expense of the world’s spare capacity cushion, which might be stretched to the limit,” the Paris-based International Energy Agency noted. Meanwhile, the number of oil rigs operating in the US was flat at 863, energy services firm Baker Hughes (BHGE) reported on Friday. The report tracked the seven-day period ending July 13. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US climbed by two to 1,054, as gas rigs increased by two to 189.

Over the last five days, light, sweet crude oil for August delivery was down 4.45% and closed at $71.01 per barrel. In other energy futures, gasoline declined 1.08% during the week and settled at $2.08 per gallon at the close of Friday’s session. Meanwhile, natural gas fell 3.09% lower this week and was down in Friday’s session at $2.72 per 1 million British thermal unit.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total Return Index (SDCITR) fell 1.43% this week, from a decrease of 1.59% in the previous week.

Gold also ended the Friday session lower, settling at $1,241.20 and extending yearly lows to finish the week down 1.15%. The slump in the yellow metal’s prices was attributed to a strong dollar and expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates twice more in 2018, even as consumer price inflation rose marginally. The Labor Department said Thursday that its consumer price index inched up by 0.1% in June after rising by 0.2% in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.2%. On Wednesday, the Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3% in June after climbing by 0.5% in May. Economists had expected prices to edge up by 0.2%. Copper, on the other hand, continued to decline this week, dropping 1.47% and settling at $2.78 at the close of Friday’s regular session. This is the fifth straight week that prices for the red metal have been declining due to trade war worries as well as weaker demand. An increase in supply has also been of concern following news that Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Rio Tinto (RIO) are planning to buy a controlling stake in Grasberg, the second-largest copper mine in the world, located in the province of Papua in Indonesia.

Agriculture commodities ended the week sharply lower: sugar had a weekly decline of 5.13% and settled at a price of $0.11 on Friday; coffee was at $1.10 per pound at Friday’s close, with a weekly drop of 3.59%; meanwhile cocoa edged 1.70% higher for the week and closed Friday’s session at $2,513. Among grains, corn was down 4.97% in the week and settled at $3.55 per bushel in Friday’s session; wheat sank 3.26% for the week and settled at $4.97 per bushel at the end of Friday’s session; and soybeans fell 6.68% for the week, near the lowest levels since December 2008 and closing at $8.34 per bushel on Friday. The US Department of Agriculture said Thursday that it forecasts US soybean supplies to rise to the highest ever as the trade war with China is expected to cut into exports. China had already cut its own forecast for soybean imports by 1.8 million tonnes to 93.85 million for the years 2018 and 2019. The largest buyer of soybeans also warned that the higher prices brought on by the trade conflict with the US could lower demand, with farmers looking for alternatives for animal feed. Soybean meal has been used as, and considered the most, important protein source to feed livestock and poultry all over the world.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Agriculture Index Total Return Index (SDAITR) fell 2.18% for the week, compared with an increase of 0.10% in the prior week.

Copyright © 2018 MT Newswires, www.mtnewswires.com.

Information Contact: Justin Hillstrom – 720.917.0770 Email: Justin.hillstrom@alpsinc.com, Website is www.uscfinvestments.com

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal.

Commodity ETP Disclosures: Download a copy of a Fund’s Prospectus by clicking one of the following:

USCI, USAG, USO, USL, USOU, DNO, USOD, BNO, UNG, UNL, UGA, UHN, or CPER

Please read any Prospectus carefully before investing.

These Funds are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder.

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund’s respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. Leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

Please read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns/principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Most recent performance is available at www.uscfinvestments.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This information is intended for U.S. residents.

Funds distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.