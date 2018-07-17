Walmart Picks Microsoft for Cloud Services as Retailer’s Technology Push Expands

12:27 PM, Jul 17, 2018 — Walmart (WMT) picked Microsoft (MSFT) to be its cloud provider as the world’s biggest retailer continues to push technology development to bolster online shopping, worker training and as it builds a company platform of connected goods and services.

The five-year agreement will see Walmart use “the full range” of Microsoft’s cloud solutions, including Azure and Microsoft 365 software and applications, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Engineers from Walmart and Microsoft will work to assess, develop and support moving hundreds of existing applications, including the migration of “a significant portion” of walmart.com and samsclub.com to Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing service. That move will include “cloud-powered check-out enabling Walmart to grow with rising customer demand and reach more global markets than ever before.”

“Walmart is a people led, tech empowered company, and we’re excited about what this technology partnership will bring for our customers and associates,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s chief executive officer. “We believe Microsoft will be a strong partner in driving our ability to innovate even further and faster.”

Microsoft has been investing in technology as retailers face challenges from Amazon.com (AMZN) and other e-commerce companies that are increasingly attracting consumers. Walmart said US e-commerce sales grew 33% in the fiscal first quarter.

Walmart is rolling out Microsoft 365 to give its workers access to tools like workplace analytics and OneDrive file hosting service to let staff “save time and work better,” the retailer said.

The Microsoft deal also includes an internet of things, or IoT, platform on Azure that will link equipment, “from connected HVAC and refrigeration units to reduce energy usage in thousands of US stores or applying machine learning when routing thousands of trucks in the supply chain,” Walmart said.

