Tilray, First Cannabis Company Listed on Nasdaq, Jumps Almost 30% on IPO Day

1:06 PM, Jul 19, 2018 — Shares of Tilray, the first pure-play cannabis company to be listed on that Nasdaq, jumped on its opening day on the exchange, beating Wall Street expectations.

The company in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission earlier this week had said that it would offer shares between $14 and $16, but instead they were priced at $17. The stock is up almost 30% to about $22 per share in midday trading on Thursday.

Tilray said in a statement on Wednesday that it would offer 6.52 million shares of class 2 common stock in the US and certain other countries, expect its home country of Canada. The total offering size was valued at $110.9 million. It also offered 2.48 million shares of class 2 common stock, which it calls `subordinate voting shares,’ in Canada and other countries outside the US for C$22.451 per share for a valuation of C$55.6 million.

The total combined offering was valued at about $153 million. Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market Thursday morning. The company offered US underwrites the option to purchase 978,600 shares of its stock and Canadian underwriters the option to buy 371,400 shares.

In its SEC filing on Tuesday, the company estimated proceeds from the initial public offering of about $121.6 million, excluding underwriter allotment, assuming a $15-per-share price. Because the IPO was priced at $17 a share, however, the company expects $16.8 million in additional proceeds, Tilray said.

“We are undertaking this offering in order to increase our liquidity and raise capital to further develop our cultivation and processing capacity,” the company said in its filing.

Tilray will use about $53 million to build out cultivation and processing capacity, $37 million to repay outstanding principle and interest under its Privateer Holdings debt facilities that it’s used for working capital and general corporate spending, and the remainder for working capital, future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Of the amount set aside for construction of cultivation and processing capacity, Tilray said it expects about $28.7 million to be used to build and expand its current facilities in Canada and $24.2 million to construct or expand capacity at its international facilities.

