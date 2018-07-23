Papa John’s Adopts Poison Pill to Keep Schnatter From Regaining Control After Resignation

9:01 AM, Jul 23, 2018 — Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) board of directors adopted a so-called poison pill to keep founder John Schnatter from making a bid to regain control of the company from which he resigned after making controversial comments.

Schnatter resigned as chairman of the company earlier this month after reports that he used a racist term during a conference call. Since then, however, he said the resignation was the wrong thing to do.

The company on Sunday said it adopted a “limited duration stockholder rights plan” under which shareholder rights would only become exercisable if a person or group of people acting in concert acquires a beneficial ownership of 15% or more of common stock in a transaction not approved by the board.

“In that situation, each holder of a right (other than the acquiring person or group, whose rights will become void and will not be exercisable) will have the right to purchase, upon payment of the exercise price and in accordance with the terms of the Rights Plan, a number of shares of Papa John’s common stock having a market value of twice such price,” the company said. “In addition, if Papa John’s is acquired in a merger or other business combination after an acquiring person acquires 15% or more of Papa John’s common stock, each holder of the right would thereafter have the right to purchase, upon payment of the exercise price and in accordance with the terms of the Rights Plan, a number of shares of common stock of the acquiring person having a market value of twice such price.”

Shares of the company were up 1.2% in pre-bell trading on Monday.

Papa John’s said that Schnatter and his affiliates who already own shares of common stock in excess of 30% have been grandfathered under the new rights plan, but will become an acquiring person upon their acquisition of 31% or more of our outstanding shares of common stock, subject to certain exceptions as described in the plan.

The company said the new plan is designed to enable all stakeholders to realize the potential value of their investment int he company and to protect their interests by reducing the likelihood that “any person or group gains control of Papa John’s through open market accumulation or other tactics without paying an appropriate control premium.”

It’s also designed to allow the board to make “informed decisions” that are in the best interests of the company and shareholders while allowing the company to consider any offer that’s fair and in the best interest of stockholders, Papa John’s said.

