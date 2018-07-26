Qualcomm Terminates Bid For NXP, Outlook Still Positive on Share Buybacks, Settlements With Apple, Huawei

11:22 AM, Jul 26, 2018 — Qualcomm (QCOM) at midnight eastern terminated its bid for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) after failing to gain approval for the acquisition from the Chinese government, and instead said it will spend $30 billion to repurchase shares.

The company said in a statement that it will pay the $2 billion termination fee to NXP.

Instead, Qualcomm’s board has authorized a stock repurchase program of $30 billion, replacing the existing $10 billion buyback program. The majority of the repurchases will be before the close of fiscal 2019, the company said in a statement.

“By executing this stock repurchase program, and other previously announced strategic objectives, including its $1 billion cost plan and diversifying into new growth industries, Qualcomm remains well-positioned to drive significant accretion and value for stockholders,” the company said.

Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf said the company is still the leader in Internet of Things with more than a billion dollars in revenue in fiscal 2017, and it’s poised to deliver automotive solutions “for the connected car of tomorrow.” It also has its hands in RFFE solutions, advanced computing, networking and 5G technology.

Canaccord Genuity analysts said in a note to clients on Thursday that dropping the bid wasn’t necessarily a bad thing as Qualcomm has several revenue drivers in its arsenal.

“We believe ending the uncertainty of buying NXP is positive for Qualcomm shares and anticipate strong earnings growth over the next several years due to the increased share repurchase program, likelihood of settling with Apple (AAPL) and Huawei over the next year, and longer-term 5G driving market share gains and adjacent market growth opportunities,” the analysts said.

The company reported second-quarter earnings that rose $0.02 to $0.16 a share, but badly missed consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $0.37 a share. Sales rose 4% to $2.29 billion, but missed expectations for $2.36 billion. Third-quarter sales are pegged from $2.35 billion to $2.5 billion, in line with Street forecasts for $2.46 billion.

Qualcomm posted stronger sales and margins than estimated, however, due in part to partial payments from Huawei and strong trends in its QCT chip segment, said Canaccord, which increased its fiscal 2018 non-GAAP esitimate to $3.09 to $3.63 a share. The firm also raised its price target to $81, and its 2019 outlook to $5.10 from $3.43 a share assuming the company executes its $30 billion buyback and QCT trends remain strong.

“We believe Qualcomm remains an attractive investment with the buyback driving (fiscal) 2019 EPS growth, settling with Huawei and Apple driving another step in earnings per-share growth, and 5G and adjacent market opportunities driving strong ongoing growth in 2020 and beyond,” Canaccord said. “We note our estimates exclude settling licensing deals with Apple or Huawei, and we are slightly below Qualcomm’s $5.25 target due in part to our elevated legal expense estimates during (fiscal) 2019 given the uncertain timing of settling with Apple.”

Guidance from the company of $5.5 billion in revenue topped Canaccord’s $5 billion estimate on stronger mobile-station modem shipments and implied guidance on its QCT business. The firm’s prior estimate assumed Apple wouldn’t use Qualcomm’s thin modems in devices set to be shipped in September, but the overall strength from Android original equipment manufacturers was stronger that anticipated as management highlighted strong market share for its Snapdragon 700 and 800 series products and gains in the China market.

With the bulk of its $1 billion cost-reduction program likely to improve QCT margins, Canaccord said it expects Qualcomm’s fiscal 2019 targets of 20%-plus earnings margins are attainable.

“Further, with growing success in RF and other adjacent markets, we anticipate stronger growth trends in QCT revenue per MSM over the next several years,” Canaccord said. “Qualcomm management highlighted its success in adjacent market opportunities that include IoT, networking, mobile compute and automotive that should help drive ongoing growth trends. Finally, we believe initial 5G sales will also help QCT trends exiting (fiscal) 2019 and position Qualcomm for stronger growth in (fiscal) 2020.”

