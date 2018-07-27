Trade War Between US, Several Countries, Likely to Have Far-Reaching Implications on Global Economy

12:53 PM, Jul 27, 2018 — The tariffs imposed by the US on products from several countries, and the retaliatory duties implemented in response, will have far-reaching implications to the global economy, Morgan Stanley said in a report e-mailed on Friday.

The ongoing trade disputes between the US and China, Canada, Mexico, the European Union and several other countries will hurt demand and account for 80% of supply chain impacts on growth.

“Impact (is) manageable for now, but significant escalation will impart material downside to growth,” Morgan Stanley said in its report.

Global growth will likely see a 9-basis-point impact from the trade measure that have already been or are about to be implemented. If the Trump Administration imposes the $200 billion on imports from China and the 22.5% tariff on car imports from the European as it’s planning, that would result in a 21-point effect on global growth.

The impact would rise to 31 basis points if all imports from China were affected, and a further 81-point impact in a scenario where the US put a 25% duty on all imports from China and the European Union, the bank said.

“The starting point of strong global growth provides some buffer, but significant downside risks could emerge if things escalate significantly from here,” the analysts said.

Along with the countries that will be directly affected — the US and China — several major trading partners such as Taiwan, Canada, Korea, Mexico and some small European economies outside the eurozone like will be impacted as well given their integration in the global supply chain, Morgan Stanley said.

Mining, electronics, chemicals, machinery and other industrial equipment have the most exposure to the ongoing trade war, the bank said.

Chief Cross-Asset Strategist Andrew Sheets said the base case for protracted trade tensions calls for being long volatility across most asset classes in the next three months. The bank’s strategists’ models suggest outsized impacts for Canada and Taiwan, meaning investors should be cautious on the countries’ currencies.

The Japanese yen, the euro and the US dollar would be supported if the tensions escalate given the effects on the US economy and a shift to interest rate pricing, he said.

Investors need to keep an eye on anything related to the $200 billion tariff proposal from the US, steps concerning the Section 232 investigation into auto imports and the response and countermeasures by China and other trading partners.

“In addition, after this week’s US-EU negotiations, we will watch closely whether EU heads of state will affirm European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s `deal,’ as well as subsequent actions by the US administration,” Morgan Stanley said.