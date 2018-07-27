Weekly Commodities ETF Report: Crude Edges Higher, Gold Slips Lower as Crude Oversupply Worries, Trade Tensions Ease

(MT Newswires) – Crude inched higher for the week, despite ending Friday’s session lower, as oversupply worries plaguing the markets eased somewhat following reports from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicating a larger-than-expected drop in US inventories. The EIA said Wednesday crude oil inventories dropped by more than 6.1 million barrels to 404.9 million barrels in the week ended July 20. Traders, however, remain cautious following reports Russia will up crude output by around 250,000 barrels a day. Also, the number of oil rigs operating in the US rose by three to 861, according to data from energy services firm Baker Hughes (BHGE), which tracked the seven-day period ending July 27. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US rose by two to 1,048, as gas rigs decreased by one to 186.

Over the last five days, light, sweet crude oil for September delivery was edged 0.98% higher and closed at $68.69 per barrel. In other energy futures, gasoline rose during the week, up 4.06% and settled at $2.11 per gallon at Friday’s close. Meanwhile, natural gas rose 1.79% this week and was up in Friday’s session at $2.78 per 1 million British thermal unit.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total Return Index (SDCITR) rose 1.25% this week, from a decrease of 1.72% in the previous week.

Gold also ended the Friday session higher, settling at $1,232.70; for the week, gold fell 0.77% — the third weekly decline. Speculation about gradual rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have prompted traders to stay away from the yellow metal once again. Also, trade tensions have eased following the positive outcome from the trade talks between US President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker earlier this week. Traders were also digesting the latest economic data: US Q2 gross domestic product hit a four-year high, but missed the consensus estimate as inventory accumulation was surprisingly weak. On the other hand, copper was up 1.75% this week, despite ending the Friday session in the red and settling at $2.80. Moreover, the gains follow a recent pledge between the US and the EU that aims to resolve the conflict stemming from the steel and aluminum tariffs that both sides had threatened to impose.

Agriculture commodities ended the week mixed following the U.S. and the EU’s move to de-escalate a transatlantic trade conflict. Sugar had a weekly decline of 2.25% and settled at $0.11 on Friday; coffee was at $1.10 per pound at Friday’s close, with a weekly decrease of 0.1%; and cocoa sank 4.44% for the week and closed Friday’s session at $2,233. Among grains, corn was up 1.97% in the week and settled at $3.76 per bushel in Friday’s session; and soybeans rose 2.22% for the week, closing at $8.85 per bushel on Friday. Meanwhile, wheat rose 2.86% for the week and settled at $5.30 per bushel at the end of Friday’s session as traders digested several data releases from around the globe: Consultancy Strategie Grains, an agro-economic research and analysis bureau specializing in European and world grain and oilseed markets, said it is lowering its estimate for European soft wheat crop for 2018, now projecting wheat to be below 130 million tonnes versus 132.4 million tonnes estimated in early July, citing crop damage from dry and hot weather in recent weeks in northern and central parts of Europe. This would be the lowest soft wheat harvest in the EU since 2012. On the other hand, agriculture consultancy SovEcon reported wheat yields from Russia have declined to around a three-year low. Russia is the world’s top wheat exporter. And, back home in the US, hard red spring wheat in the southern half of North Dakota and adjacent areas of South Dakota are projected to have below average yields.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Agriculture Index Total Return Index (SDAITR) rose 0.25% for the week, compared with an increase of 0.73% in the prior week.

Copyright © 2018 MT Newswires, www.mtnewswires.com.

