Helios and Matheson Raises MoviePass Prices and Cuts Ticket Availability for Blockbusters

10:59 AM, Jul 31, 2018 — Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) said it was raising the prices of its MoviePass subscription service as the company looks to reduce its cash burn and stem a slide in its stock.

The price for a standard subscription will be raised to $14.95 per month at some point in the next 30 days, the company said in a statement Tuesday. That’s up from $9.95 currently.

Helios is also shifting the focus of MoviePass toward promoting independent films, making first-run movies opening on more than 1,000 screens limited in availability in the first two weeks unless there’s a promotion. The recent release of “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” was the first blockbuster that had a limited ticket availability, Helios said.

“These changes are meant to protect the longevity of our company and prevent abuse of the service,” said MoviePass Chief Executive Mitch Lowe. “While no one likes change, these are essential steps to continue providing the most attractive subscription service in the industry.”

Helio & Matheson shares have plunged since worries about the company’s cash burn emerged this year. The company enacted a reverse stock split earlier this month but the shares plunged further after a MoviePass service interruption that Helios said was due to its inability to pay some suppliers. It borrowed $5 million to resolve bills.

Helios CEO Ted Farnsworth said the measures will reduce cash burn by 60% and generate lower future funding needs. The company is also integrating MoviePass Ventures and MoviePass Films with original content to gain revenue by owning the films through the box office, streaming, retail, international rights and transactional sales with companies like Apple (AAPL) and Samsung.

“Major studios will continue to be able to partner with MoviePass to promote their first run films, seeding them with a valuable moviegoing audience,” Helios said.

Companies: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc

Price: 0.90 Price Change: +0.10 Percent Change: +12.47