Cisco Systems Plans to Acquire Access Security Company Duo For $2.35 Billion in Cash, Assumed Equity

10:10 AM, Aug 2, 2018 — Cisco Systems (CSCO) plans to acquire closely held Duo Security, a provider of access security and multi-factor authentication.

Duo’s zero-trust authentication and access products will allow Cisco users to connect users to any application on networked devices, the companies said. Cisco will pay $2.35 billion in cash and assumed equity for Duo’s outstanding shares, warrants and equity incentives on a fully diluted basis.

“Duo’s zero-trust authentication and access products integrated with our network, device and cloud security platforms will enable our customers to address the complexity and challenges that stem from multi- and hybrid-cloud environments,” said David Goeckeler, the executive vice president and general manager of Cisco’s networking and security business.

Cisco already provides on-premise network access control through its identity services engine (ISE) product. Duo’s software as a service-based model will be integrated with Cisco’s ISE to provide cloud-delivered application access control and simplify policy for cloud security by verifying users and devices, Cisco said in a statement on Wednesday.

“By verifying user and device trust, Duo will add trusted identity awareness into Cisco’s Secure Internet Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, Enterprise Mobility Management and several other cloud-delivered products,” the statement said.

The acquisition also expands endpoint visibility coverage. More than 180 million managed devices will be augmented by Duo’s broad visibility of mobile and unmanaged devices, Cisco said.

“Cisco created the modern IT infrastructure, and together we will rapidly accelerate our mission of securing access for all users, with any device, connecting to any application, on any network,” Duo CEO Dug Song said. “By joining forces with the world’s largest networking and enterprise security company, we have a unique opportunity to drive change at a massive scale, and reshape the industry.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of Cisco’s fiscal year 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. Duo Security will continue to be led by Song and will join Cisco’s networking and security business led by Goeckeler.

Companies: Cisco Systems, Inc.

Price: 41.42 Price Change: -0.44 Percent Change: -1.05