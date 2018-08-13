Weekly Commodities ETF Report: Crude Lower as US Sanctions Vs Iran Expected to Tighten Supply; Gold Weakens Amid Turkey’s Currency Woes

(MT Newswires) – Crude ended Friday’s session higher, even as concerns that the trade dispute between the US and China could eventually hit global growth, although crude is not on the Chinese retaliatory list yet. Meanwhile, the US has implemented sanctions against Iran, which is expected to tighten supply from one of the biggest oil producers in the world. Analysts expect Iranian crude exports to fall by between 500,000 and 1.3 million barrels per day, with buyers in Japan, South Korea and India already dialing back orders, a report from Reuters said. The International Energy Agency also warned that the full re-imposition of sanctions by November would put more pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) exports, creating a bullish set-up for oil prices. And, Baker Hughes (BHGE) reported that the active US rig count rose by 10 to 869, the largest gain since May. Including gas, the US rig count was higher by 13 in the week to 1,057. A year ago, the oil count was at 768 and the overall US tally was at 949.

Over the last five days, light, sweet crude oil for September delivery edged 1.41% lower and closed at $67.63 per barrel. In other energy futures, gasoline fell during the week, down 1.41% and settled at $2.04 per gallon at the close of Friday’s session. Meanwhile, natural gas rose 3.19% this week and was down in Friday’s session at $2.94 per 1 million British thermal unit.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total Return Index (SDCITR) fell 0.27% this week, from a decline of 1.18% in the previous week.

Gold ended the Friday session lower, settling at $1,219 and ended the week lower, down 0.20% — the fifth weekly decline — as Turkey’s plummeting lira sent shockwaves across the financial community. The Turkish lira tumbled to a new low against the dollar amid a deepening rift with the US and intensifying worries about the state of the economy and domestic inflation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an attempt to soothe financial markets, instead delivered a heavily nationalistic speech that only inflamed risk aversion. Back home, the US has decided to increase tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum, because they may threaten national security, a White House spokesperson said. The Trump administration said it was doubling the tariff on imports of Turkish steel and aluminum to 50% and 20%, respectively. On the other hand, copper ended Friday’s session lower at $2.74 and closed the week down 0.36% after China announced a 25% tariff on US copper imports, which prompted several Chinese copper fabricators and importers to divert or resell their cargoes of US copper scraps that were en route to China, according to a report on Reuters. The new taxes will be imposed on cargoes arriving in China starting Aug. 23. The average cargo of scrap copper sent to China from the US is approximately 20 tonnes, the report added. With only two weeks to go before the tariffs are imposed, there are concerns over possible trade disruptions, with recyclers scrambling to look for alternative destinations for their cargoes to avoid paying the new duties.

Agriculture commodities ended the week mostly lower following the release of the US Department Agriculture’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The production outlook for corn, soybeans, sugar and cotton in 2018/19 was raised, while for wheat, the production estimate was lowered. Sugar had a weekly decline of 2.58% and settled at a price of $0.11 on Friday; coffee was at $1.07 per pound at Friday’s close, with a weekly decrease of 0.60%; and cocoa edged 0.14% higher for the week and closed Friday’s session at $2,118. Among grains, corn was down 3.38% in the week and settled at $3.71 per bushel in Friday’s session; and wheat fell 2.28% for the week and settled at $5.69 per bushel at the end of Friday’s session. Meanwhile, soybeans fell 4.78% for the week, closing at $8.62 per bushel on Friday. Developments from the US-China trade war continue to affect the soybean trade. US-sourced soybeans have lost competitiveness in the market after China imposed a 25% tax on US soybeans in July; this has provided the opportunity for other countries to increase their exports to China, i.e. Canada, which is expected to increase its soybean exports to China, according to a report on S&P Global. Canada exports about 5.5 million mt of soybeans; traders now expect that 80% of this will be exported to China in 2018/19, the report said. Canadian soybeans are also cheaper than soybeans sourced from Brazil, the report added. The SummerHaven Dynamic Agriculture Index Total Return Index (SDAITR) fell 2.74% for the week, compared with an increase of 0.15% in the prior week.

Copyright © 2018 MT Newswires, www.mtnewswires.com.

