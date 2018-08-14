McDonald’s US Restaurants to Get $6 Billion in Renovation Spending

1:54 PM, Aug 14, 2018 — McDonald’s (MCD) is poised to spend $6 billion to renovate most US restaurants by 2020, adding more self-ordering kiosks and sprucing up the decor to continue attracting consumers to the fast-food company.

The modernization plans include “dining rooms with globally and locally inspired decor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. The spending will be done by McDonald’s and franchisees of the chain, it said.

The blue-chip company will remodel its counters for new table service, expand displays in its McCafe section, bring easier-to-read signs at the drive through and add designated parking spots for pick-ups made after diners make mobile orders.

The Big Mac maker has been adding more options to its menu in recent years in a bid to attract more people and get consumers to spend more. In its second-quarter earnings report released late last month, McDonald’s said US comparable store sales rose 2.6% on growth in the average check thanks to product mix shifts and price increases.

McDonald’s said the biggest spend among the states will come in Texas, with $448 million for 840 restaurants. California will see $390 million in renovations for 550 restaurants, while New York will get $320 million for 360 sites.

