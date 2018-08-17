Deere Reports Higher Fiscal Third Quarter Results But Earnings Miss Street as Costs Rise

10:43 AM, Aug 17, 2018 — Deere & Company (DE) reported higher results for the fiscal third quarter but earnings missed expectations as the equipment maker said it’s facing rising costs for raw materials.

Earnings after adjustments came in at $2.59 a share, beneath the consensus on Capital IQ for $2.75 a share. A year ago, net income was $1.97. Net sales rose 36% to about $9.3 billion, topping the consensus on Capital IQ for $9.2 billion, while the cost of sales was also up, hitting $7.15 billion from $5.25 billion a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

“Farm machinery sales in North America and Europe made solid gains, while construction equipment sales move sharply higher and received significant support from our Wirtgen road-building unit,” said Deere’s chief executive, Samuel Allen. “At the same time, we have continued to face cost pressures for raw materials and freight, which are being addressed through a combination of cost management and pricing actions.”

Equipment makers have been facing higher input costs in the wake of the trade dispute that has seen the US hit global partners like China, Mexico and Canada with increased tariffs on imports including metals.

Still, Allen said Deere is “well-positioned to capitalize on growth in the world’s agricultural and construction equipment markets.”

The company is projecting equipment sales increasing about 30% for fiscal 2018 and 21% in the fourth quarter, with Wirtgen adding about 12% to Deere’s sales for both periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Deere is seen at $3.1 billion for the year.

“Replacement demand for large agricultural equipment is driving sales even in the face of tensions over global trade and other geopolitical issues,” Allen said. “We’re confident Deere is on track to continue its strong performance.”

Companies: Deere & Company

Price: 138.95 Price Change: +1.60 Percent Change: +1.16