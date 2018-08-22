Target Reports Second-Quarter Financials That Top Expectations as Comp Sales Jump Most in 13 Years

8:02 AM, Aug 22, 2018 — Target (TGT) reported second-quarter financials on Wednesday morning that topped expectations, pushing shares higher in pre-market trading.

The company said second-quarter GAAP earnings from continuous operations jumped 23% from a year earlier to $1.49 a share, and adjusted earnings surged 20% to $1.47 per share. Consensus compiled by Capital IQ was for $1.40 a share.

Sales rose 6.9% to $17.8 billion, beating expectations for $17.3 billion. Comparable sales increased 6.5% — the most in 13 years — with same-store sales rising 4.9% and comparable digital sales jumping 41%, topping the year-earlier gain of 32%, Target said.

Traffic growth was reported at 6.4%, “by far” the strongest since the company started reporting the metric in 2008.

“We are extremely pleased with Target’s second-quarter results,” Chief Economist Brian Cornell said in a statement on Wednesday. “We laid out a clear strategy at the beginning of 2017, and throughout this year we’ve been accelerating the pace of execution.

Shares were up 5.6% in pre-bell trading.

Third-quarter earnings are seen between $1 and $1.20, in line with forecasts for $1.08 per share on a GAAP basis and $1.09 normalized. Management said it expects third-quarter comp sales growth in line with the 4.8% improvement the company saw in the first half of the year.

For the full year, the company said it expects GAAP earnings from continued operations from $5.30 to $5.50, mostly above forecasts for $5.31 GAAP and $5.30 normalized.

Companies: Target Corporation

Price: 87.90 Price Change: +4.63 Percent Change: +5.56