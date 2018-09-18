Apple Deposits Almost $17 Billion in Escrow as European Commission Fine Works Way Through Courts

10:02 AM, Sep 18, 2018 — Apple (AAPL) has deposited 14.3 billion euros ($16.7 billion) in an escrow account to satiate the European Commission, which in 2016 ruled that the company had received unfair tax incentives from the government of Ireland, Irish Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said.

The company deposited the money — 13.1 billion euros in penalties and 1.2 billion in interest — into the account in the second and third quarters, Donohoe said. Apple and the government of Ireland are both appealing the ruling from the European Commission, but had agreed to put the money into escrow until a decision could be finalized.

“While the government fundamentally disagrees with the commission’s analysis in the Apple State Aid decision and is seeking an annulment of that decision in the European Courts, as committed members of the European Union, we have always confirmed that we would recover the alleged state aid,” Donohoe said in a statement on Tuesday. “We have demonstrated this with the recovery of the alleged state aid which will be held in the Escrow Fund pending the outcome of the appeal process before the European Courts.”

The Irish government said there was “continuous and extensive” talks with the commission including how much Apple would pay and the relevant interest. The money in the escrow fund will be released only after a determination is made by the European courts over the validity of the European Commission’s decision, the government said.

The appeal is pending before the courts in the form of an application to the General Court of the European Union (GCEU), asking it to annul the commission’s decision, Ireland’s government said. The case has been granted priority status and is progressing through the various stages. The court will decide whether there will be oral proceedings and if the case will be heard in public or private.

“It will likely be several years before the matter is ultimately settled by the European courts,” the government statement said.

Companies: Apple Inc.

