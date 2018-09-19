KPMG, Partner Admit to Misconduct in UK Watchdog Investigation Into Bank of New York Mellon Reporting

10:05 AM, Sep 19, 2018 — KPMG and Richard Hinton, a partner with the firm, admitted to misconduct in connection with their reports to the Financial Conduct Authority concerning compliance by The Bank of New York Mellon (BK), the UK Financial Reporting Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

The parties admitted their conduct “fell significantly short” of standards that are expected of member firms and members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales as they failed to give adequate consideration as to whether the records of custody relationships maintained by the bank were compliant and failed to sufficiently audit the 2011 client asset reports made to the FCA.

The investigation, which started in 2015, is related to reports concerning The Bank of New York Mellon International Limited (MIL) and The Bank of New York Mellon London Branch (MLB) compliance with the FCA’s Client Assets Sourcebook (CASS) for the year that ended on Dec. 31, 2011. Assets held by the MIL and MLB, at their peak, were worth more than 1 trillion pounds ($1.31 trillion), the FRC said.

A formal complaint was delivery by the FRC’s executive counsel and a disciplinary tribunal will be convened to determine what sanctions will be imposed.

KPMG said in an e-mail to Reuters that the company accepts and regrets “that our work did not fully reflect all aspects of this new (CASS) guidance” and that further changes have been made to its CASS procedures and training to reflect further compliance.

The firm said it cooperated with the FRC, emphasized that no clients suffered financial loss and said the largest fine under current guidelines was 10 million pounds, according to Reuters.

Companies: Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

