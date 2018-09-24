Sirius XM Will Acquire Pandora in All-Stock Transaction Valued at $3.5 Billion

8:53 AM, Sep 24, 2018 — Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) said Monday it would acquire Pandora (P) in an all stock transaction valued at $3.5 billion, creating what the companies all the “world’s largest audio entertainment company.”

The companies combined will have pro-forma revenue in 2018 of more than $7 billion and long-term growth opportunities, they said in a statement. No immediate change in listener offerings will be made following the completion of the transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, stakeholders will receive 1.44 newly issued SiriusXM shares for each Pandora share they own. The implied price of Pandora common stock is $10.14 a share, a 14% premium over a 30-day volume-weighted average price. The deal will be tax free to Pandora shareholders. Sirius already owns the equivalent of 15% of Pandora in the form of convertible preferred stock.

The agreement allows Pandora and its board of directors to actively solicit, receive, evaluate and potentially enter negotiations with parties offering alternate proposals, the companies said. Pandora said it will not release information about such offers until the board has made a decision with respect to a potentially superior proposal.

“This strategic transaction builds on SiriusXM’s position as the leader in subscription radio and a critically acclaimed curator of exclusive audio programming with the addition of the largest US audio streaming platform,” the statement said. “Pandora’s powerful music platform will enable SiriusXM to significantly expand its presence beyond vehicles into the home and other mobile areas.”

Sirius XM shares fell 3.3% in pre-bell trading Monday. Pandora shares jumped 7.6%.

The companies said the mashup will capitalize on opportunities for cross promotion between Sirius’ 36 million subscribers in North America and 23 million trial listeners, and Pandora’s 70 million monthly active users, which represents the largest digital audience in the US.

Sirius said the combination will be able to leverage its content with Pandora’s ad-supported and subscription services to create “unique” packages for consumers while also using its “extensive” relationships with automobile manufacturers to drive Pandora’s in-car distribution.

Investments in content, technology and innovation will continue, and Sirius said it plans to expand monetization efforts through ad-supported and subscription services.

“We have long respected Pandora and their team for their popular consumer offering that has attracted a massive audience, and have been impressed by Pandora’s strategic progress and stronger execution,” SiriusXM Chief Executive Jim Meyer said. “We believe there are significant opportunities to create value for both companies’ stockholders by combining our complementary businesses. The addition of Pandora diversifies SiriusXM’s revenue streams with the US’s largest ad-supported audio offering, broadens our technical capabilities, and represents an exciting next step in our efforts to expand our reach out of the car even further.”

The transaction has been unanimously approved by both the independent directors of Pandora and by the board of directors of SiriusXM and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. It’s still subject to approval by Pandora stockholders.

Separately, SiriusXM reiterated its full-year 2018 outlook provided originally on July 25. Self-pay net subscriber additions are pegged at about 1.15 million, revenue is expected to top $5.7 billion, adjusted earnings are seen at about $2.175 billion and free cash flow is forecast at $1.5 billion.

Revenue in the third quarter is seen from $390 million to $405 million and losses before items are expected to be around $10 million to $25 million, Sirius said.

Companies: Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Price: 6.75 Price Change: -0.23 Percent Change: -3.30