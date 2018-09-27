Lockheed Martin Picks Harris as Supplier for ‘Brains’ of F-35 Jet to Cut Unit Costs by 75%

2:13 PM, Sep 27, 2018 — Lockheed Martin (LMT) has chosen Harris Corp. (HRS) to build the integrated core processor for its F-35 fighter jet, lowering unit costs by 75% while boosting computing power as it looks to build the fleet around the world.

The ICP is part of Lockheed Martin’s modernization of its F-35 to ensure the jet “remains ahead of evolving threats,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. The technology refresh also saw Harris awarded the panoramic cockpit display electronic unit and aircraft memory system, Lockheed said.

“We are aggressively pursuing cost reduction across the F-35 enterprise,” said Greg Ulmer, general manager for the F-35 program. “After conducting a thorough review and robust competition, we’re confident the next generation Integrated Core Processor will reduce costs and deliver transformational capabilities for the warfighter.”

Versions of Lockheed’s F-35 will replace the A-10 and F-16 for the US Air Force, the F/A-18 for the Navy, the F/A-18 and AV-8B Harrier for the Marine Corps, according to the company’s website. It’s also replacing “a variety of fighters for at least ten other countries,” Lockheed said.

“With production ramping up and the operational fleet growing fast, we are looking at every layer of our global supply chain to find opportunities to increase capacity, reduce production and sustainment costs, improve parts reliability and enhance capabilities,” Ulmer said in the statement.

Apart from the lowered unit costs, the company said the Harris ICP will offer an increase of 25 times in computing power to support planned enhancements in capabilities. It also offers greater software stability, higher reliability, and increased diagnostics resulting in lower sustainment costs along with an open architecture for future updates.

The ICP is the “brains of the F-35, processing data for the aircraft’s communications, sensors, electronic warfare, guidance and control, cockpit and helmet displays,” Lockheed said.

“Open systems are the future of avionics and Harris has invested substantial R&D to deliver more affordable and higher performance solutions than would have been possible using proprietary technology,” said Ed Zoiss, president of Harris Electronic Systems.

Price: 346.13 Price Change: +3.25 Percent Change: +0.95