Kroger Starts Pilot Program Delivering Groceries Ordered Online to Walgreens Stores

10:48 AM, Oct 2, 2018 — Kroger (KR) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are testing a format that would allow shoppers to order Kroger grocery items online and pick them up at Walgreens outlets participating in the trial program.

The retailers will use 13 Walgreens stores in northern Kentucky, which are near the Cincinnati headquarters of Kroger, to try out the format. The pilot will run over the next several months, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This concept brings together the best of two great brands to rethink convenience and redefine the way America shops for food,” said Rodney McMullen, the chief executive officer of Kroger.

Retailers have been branching out in looking for ways to offer more convenience to customers who are turning to online shopping for ordering and delivery services, increasingly adding grocery items available for fast shipping.

Kroger’s own brands of grocery items, including its Simple Truth organic products, will be available to buy in-store at participating Walgreens locations, the companies said.

“We continue to evolve our offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers and provide a more differentiated shopping experience,” said Stefano Pessina, chief executive of Walgreens. “We’ve been implementing new approaches to promotions, product selection and other areas to deliver greater value in our stores.”

