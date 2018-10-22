Nike Well Positioned to Weather Tariffs on Goods Made in China on Low Exposure, Production Options

2:26 PM, Oct 22, 2018 — Nike (NKE) is “well insulated” to tariffs placed on manufactured goods in China, Oppenheimer analysts said after examining the issue and speaking with Nike management.

“Clearly, the dynamic surrounding potential, incremental tariffs on Chinese-manufactured items imported to the US is fluid,” Oppenheimer analysts led by Brian Nagel said. “Overall, we view Nike as quite well insulated to this threat.”

Shares were up 1% on Monday.

Footwear and apparel that’s made in China but sold in the US accounts for 10% to 15% of total production for Nike, the firm said. The company already has manufacturing facilities in other Asian nations and could shift production out of China, if necessary.

Due to the complexity of Nike’s production and sourcing operations, management has several “levers to pull” to offset the effects of incrementally rising imports costs, the analysis said. Besides, many items produced by Nike are already subjected to high import tariffs, and the company may be able to pass any added costs onto buyers.

“Athletic footwear and apparel manufactured in China are already subject to duties at a mid-teens rate, and given a trend by Nike to successfully lift retail price points, we view the company as enjoying significant pricing power with consumers,” Oppenheimer said.

Companies: Nike, Inc.

Price: 74.97 Price Change: +0.76 Percent Change: +1.02