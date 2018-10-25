Twitter Surges as Third-Quarter Results Beat Expectations, Daily User Numbers Rise 9%

10:45 AM, Oct 25, 2018 — Twitter (TWTR) shares rallied after the social-media company said third-quarter revenue growth was better than expected and daily active users climbed even amid “health efforts” to cull malicious accounts.

Revenue rose 29% to $758 million while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $0.21, up from $0.10 a year ago. The consensus on Capital IQ was for $0.14 in earnings and revenue of $700.8 million.

The growth in revenue reflected “better-than-expected growth across most products and geographies,” Twitter said in a letter to shareholders. “Strong revenue performance also drove better-than-expected profitability.”

Twitter’s shares jumped 17% in Thursday trading as investors met the results with relief after the social-media company faced criticism earlier in the year from frequent user President Trump and others who claimed they were silencing people.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey told US lawmakers in September that the social-media company he founded doesn’t “use political ideology” in making decisions and that from a business perspective the firm has incentive to keep all voices using the platform.

In its earnings, Twitter said daily active users, a key metric for social media platforms to measure engagement, rose 9% year-over-year “despite ongoing health efforts, with double-digit growth in five out of our top 10 global markets.”

Twitter has been a 20% quarter-on-quarter decrease in successful sign-ups since the introduction of techniques to identify and challenge “potentially automated, spammy, or malicious accounts,” it said. “We made meaningful progress improving the health of the public conversation on Twitter.”

Price: 32.05 Price Change: +4.51 Percent Change: +16.38