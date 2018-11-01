DowDuPont Beats Views on Earnings, Lifts Merger Synergy Savings Outlook to $3.6 Billion

9:46 AM, Nov 1, 2018 — DowDuPont (DWDP) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday and announced a new stock buyback plan while lifting its guidance for how much will be saved from reducing duplicated costs after the merger that created the conglomerate.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.74, three cents ahead of the consensus on Capital IQ and topping the year earlier $0.55 a share. Net sales were up by 10% to $20.1 billion, but that was shy of analysts expectations, which were for $20.2 billion.

Still, shares of the company that was created by a merger last year between Dow Chemical and E.I. du Pont de Nemours were firming early in the session, up about 8%.

DowDuPont also unveiled a new share repurchase program worth $3 billion. It now sees cost synergies from the merger of $3.6 billion, up from $3.3 billion projected earlier, with 2018 year-over-year savings now pegged at $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion. Savings have totaled $1.3 billion since the merger closed, the agro-chemical giant said.

“Our teams generated strong gains in volume, price and operating EBITDA by continuing to execute our growth strategy, capture cost synergies and drive productivity improvements,” said Ed Breen, the chief executive. “Each division is performing well, and we remain on track to complete the intended separations.”

The materials science unit will be split off on April 1 and agriculture and specialty products on June 1, Breen said. DowDuPont affirmed its 2018 earnings guidance of “up low-20s percent.”

Companies: DowDuPont Inc.

Price: 57.12 Price Change: +3.20 Percent Change: +5.93