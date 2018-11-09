MT Newswires To Celebrate Veteran’s Day at Nasdaq

MT Newswires is pleased celebrate this upcoming Veteran’s Day at the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq on Monday, November 12th.

As a veteran owned and operated business, we are proud to employ veterans and support veteran hiring initiatives within the private sector. MT Newswires devotes significant resources into hiring top talent and as our global newsroom expands, we encourage veterans to join us.

We would like to take this opportunity to salute all active military, veterans and their families for their dedication, service and commitment. We salute you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.