Yelp Shares Plunge With Analysts Downbeat After Third-Quarter Accounts Growth Slows

10:45 AM, Nov 9, 2018 — Yelp (YELP) shares were plunging on Friday as Wall Street shunned the stock after the reviews website company warned that the pace of growth in accounts was slowing and reported mixed results for the third quarter.

The stock was downgraded by Wedbush Securities to neutral and removed from its best ideas list. Analysts Ygal Arounian and Amir Chaudhri said that the mis-executions in strategy “need further examination by management that will take time to lead back to a net benefit.” They said in a note that still believe Yelp will add net advertisers over time.

“After strong early results of the shift to non-term from annual contracts where net paid advertiser account growth accelerated meaningfully, the strategy completely fell apart this quarter,” the analysts said.

Late Thursday, Yelp said third quarter earnings rose to $0.17 a share from $0.09 per share, while Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of $0.35 per share on a non-GAAP basis and $0.10 per share on a GAAP basis. Revenue was $241 million, compared with $223 million a year earlier, shy of the consensus estimate of $245.6 million, according to Capital IQ.

“The pace of new account growth that we saw in the first half of 2018 slowed in the third quarter,” Jeremy Stoppelman and Lanny Baker, Yelp’s CEO and CFO, said in a letter to investors. “This deceleration was unexpected given the strong momentum and positive customer feedback we saw throughout the first half of the year.”

Yelp’s stock plunged almost 30% in Friday’s regular trading session, sending the shares to the lowest on an intraday basis since mid 2017.

RBC Capital Markets said the paying advertising accounts were flat quarter-on-quarter for the first time ever because of the “very weak” gross additions. While RBC dropped its price target on Yelp to $38 from $62, it kept its outperform rating because the company’s “currently undergoing several positive transitions,” analyst Mark Mahaney said in a note.

That includes a shift away from a model driven by Salesforce (CRM) to a self-serve type, a change to a local services lead vertical company from restaurants, from an advertising model to advertising and transactions and from a term contract mode to non-term contracts.

“We had believed the combination of these transitions could help sustain premium growth, (though) this is now in question,” Mahaney said.

Companies: Yelp Inc.

Price: 31.00 Price Change: -12.50 Percent Change: -28.74