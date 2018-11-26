General Motors Reportedly Will Shut Oshawa Facility With Over 2,000 Workers

9:24 AM, Nov 26, 2018 — General Motors (GM) likely will shut its facility in Oshawa, Ontario, according to several media outlets all citing people familiar with the closure.

The move is part of the company’s restructuring plans. CTV reported that plants in the US also will close, though it didn’t specify which would be shuttered, while other facilities in Ontario would be unaffected. The plan reportedly employs more than 2,000 people and has been in operation for 65 years.

GM spokespeople have refused to comment on the reports.

Unifor, Canada’s biggest union in the private sector that represents 315,000 workers in several areas of the economy, said in a statement on Sunday that it received notification from General Motors that the company will make a “major announcement (Monday) that will impact its global operations.”

The union said it doesn’t have details about the announcement but so far there are no products allocated to the assembly plant in Oshawa beyond December 2019.

“Based on commitments made during 2016 contract negotiations, Unifor does not accept this announcement and is immediately calling on GM to live up to the spirit of that agreement,” the union said. “Unifor is scheduled to hold a discussion with General Motors (Monday) and will provide further comment following the meeting.”

Companies: General Motors Company

Price: 36.18 Price Change: +0.25 Percent Change: +0.70