Amazon to Allow Users Access to Apple Music on Echo Devices Next Month in Rare Mashup

11:05 AM, Nov 30, 2018 — Amazon (AMZN) will allow users of its Echo smart speaker devices ask its Alexa voice-activated home assistant to play songs from rival Apple’s (AAPL) Music platform, starting next month.

In a company blog posting Friday, the e-commerce giant said Apple Music will be available on Echo devices beginning the week of Dec. 17. Users can ask Alexa to play something from Apple Music’s collection of 50 million songs, or stream “expert-made radio stations” centered on certain music genres, eras or geographies.

“Music is one of the most popular features on Alexa,” said Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices. “We are committed to offering great music providers to our customers and since launching the Music Skill API to developers just last month, we’ve expanded the music selection on Alexa to include even more top tier services.”

The rare tie-up between the technology giants comes as Apple Music grows to become one of the most popular music services in the US, according to Amazon.

Users are already asking the Alexa assistant to “play all kinds of music in many different languages,” the company said. “They stream tens of millions of hours per month and have set tens of millions of music alarms since the feature launched less than a year ago.”

Users will need to enable the Apple Music skill in Amazon’s Alexa app when it becomes available and link their own account, Amazon said.

Amazon’s shares were up more than 1% on Friday morning trading, but Apple’s stock was about 0.5% lower. Spotify (SPOT), which offers its own streaming music service, was down 1.8%.

