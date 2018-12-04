UPS Rolls Out New Navigation System to Cut Fuel Consumption, Slash Costs

2:51 PM, Dec 4, 2018 — UPS (UPS) said it has integrated a new navigation tool into the handheld device its package delivery drivers carry as it seeks to reduce miles driven, fuel consumed and carbon emissions.

The system called UPSNav will also empower its employees to provide better service to customers and is a significant update to the previous navigation tool, the Atlanta-based company said on Tuesday.

“UPSNav is not a conventional navigation platform like those that guide drivers in their personal vehicles from the front door of Address A to the front door of Address B,” said Juan Perez, the company’s chief information and engineering officer. “UPS drivers make an average of 125 stops each day. They often drive to customer locations that are not visible from the main road or through traditionally available mapping technology. UPSNav was built for the heavy and complex UPS workload.”

The company in October said third-quarter fuel costs surged 36% year-over-year $867 million. It said the rising fuel costs were an unplanned headwind that were offset by a lower tax rate. In the nine months through September, the company reported fuel spending of $2.47 billion, a 32% increase from 2017.

UPSNav, which was initially launched as a pilot this fall before being rolled out to about 5,000 US-based drivers and some in Canada, furnishes drivers with all the available information on their daily deliveries as well as the most cost-effective route between stops, with the option for drivers and other staff to quickly correct maps or update them if a delivery or pickup point changes.

UPS says it has invested aggressively in its global smart logistics network, which relies on data, analytics and innovative technology to pioneer customer solutions, boost service levels and generate operational efficiencies.

Companies: United Parcel Service, Inc.

Price: 107.09 Price Change: -8.18 Percent Change: -7.10