Stitch Fix Shares Sink as Growth in Expenses Overshadow First Quarter Earnings Beat

8:19 AM, Dec 11, 2018 — Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX), an online personal styling service, traded sharply lower early on Tuesday as investors appeared to be looking past the company’s earnings and revenue beat in the fiscal first quarter, as selling expenses surged.

Group revenue rose to $366.2 million during the three months that ended October 27, up 23.9% from $295.6 million a year ago, the company, which offers a subscription-based service, said in its earnings report. That result was ahead of the $358.1 million average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

Earnings per share also rose, advancing to $0.10, from $0.04, with analysts expecting an income of $0.04 per share.

“We grew our active client count to 2.9 million, an increase of 22% year over year,” Chief Operating Officer Mike Smith said in the statement. “This quarter, we added new brands to the platform across Women’s, Men’s and Kids, including Michael Kors, Madewell, The North Face, Bonobos, and Converse. In Men’s, we launched expanded sizing.”

The growth, however, may have come at a price. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 29.1% to $154.3 million in the first quarter, from $119.5 million a year ago, driven by the company’s investment in “talent” as it expanded its data science and engineering teams and the associated stock-based compensation related to these investments.

The company reported an increase in advertising expense in three months to $38.9 million from $28.2 million. Although gross margin was higher at 45.1% versus 43.7%, the improvement was primarily driven by the decrease in inventory reserve and, to a lesser extent, reduced clearance.

At the time of writing, shares of Stitch Fix were down more than 15% in pre-market trade.

