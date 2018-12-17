“Ally Financial Inc. Chooses MT Newswires to Power Ally Invest News Feature”

BETHESDA, MD.–(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)–MT Newswires is pleased to announce that its premium Live Briefs PRO North American news service has been selected by Ally Financial Inc. to power the client portal news experience for the Ally Invest retail brokerage.

Ally Invest is the brokerage and wealth management offering from Ally that exists alongside the firm’s award-winning online banking products. Ally Invest offerings consist of a low-cost trading platform for self-directed investors, as well as a suite of affordable, automatically-managed investment portfolios, both delivered through a fully-transparent online process. The combination of low-cost investing with Ally’s competitive deposit products gives customers a powerful value proposition for managing their financial well-being.

“We’re excited about the added value MT Newswires’ Live Briefs delivers to our customers,” said Tom Desmond, chief financial officer, Ally Invest. “MT Newswires provides broad coverage across industries, sectors, asset classes, events, and trading ideas, which enables us to better personalize the customer experience and provide more actionable information to the investor.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to power the news experience on one of the most recognized and respected brands in financial services,” said Brooks McFeely, CEO at MT Newswires. “We are pleased to add Ally Invest to our growing client list of top tier retail brokerage firms. As an industry leader, we remain focused on providing the most complete, comprehensive and cost-effective real time news solution available anywhere.”

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial services company with assets of $173.1 billion as of September 30, 2018. As a client-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, Ally is relentlessly focused on “Doing it Right” and being a trusted financial partner for its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. Ally’s award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage-lending services and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including CDs, online savings, money market and checking accounts, and IRA products. Ally also promotes the Ally CashBack Credit Card. Additionally, Ally offers securities brokerage and investment advisory services through Ally Invest. Ally remains one of the largest full-service auto finance operations in the country with a complementary auto-focused insurance business, which together serve approximately 18,000 dealer customers and millions of auto consumers. Ally’s robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures .

About MT Newswires

With a history of serving the largest and most recognized market data, research and trading applications in North America and Europe, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased business and financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produce a leading multi-asset class news service serving a broad range of financial services firms and capital markets participants. With over 110 categories of market moving, original and noise free news, many wealth management, trading and research firms and applications have switched to MT Newswires. Visit www.mtnewswires.com to learn more.

Contact:

Samantha Schultheis

MT Newswires Press Inquiries

7700 Old Georgetown Rd, Ste 830

Bethesda, MD 20814

press@mtnewswires.com