Amazon.com Says Sales at Highest Ever During Holiday Season, Doesn’t Give Specific Figures

7:59 AM, Dec 26, 2018 — Amazon.com (AMZN) said sales on its platform reached their highest-ever this holiday season with its Echo Dot, the Glam Glitter Series Doll and Carhartt items among products that led the way.

The company said “tens of millions” started Prime free trials or paid memberships to get free shipping on items. Chief Executive Jeff Wilke said more than a billion items shipped free with Prime memberships.

Amazon’s best-selling devices included the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote and the Echo. Its Kids Edition devices also sold well with the Echo Dot Kids Edition and Fire Kids Edition tablets reaching all-time highs, the company said in a statement.

Without delving into specific numbers, Amazon said customers purchased “millions” of Amazon Fire TV, Fire Table and Kindle products during the holiday season. Ring and Blink sales reached records, according to the statement. The Smart Plug, TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet and the iRobot Roomba 690 also were big sellers.

Consumers listened to “hundreds of millions more hours of music” through Alexa using several services including Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, Amazon said. The most-requested song on Alexa during the season was `All I Want For Christmas is You’ by Mariah Carey, Amazon said.

Best-selling toys this year including the L.O.L. Suprise! line, the Glam Glitter Series Doll, Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster, Melissa and Doug Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes, the Crayola Inspiration Art Case and the LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Toy.

The best-selling electronics this year included Bose Quiet Comfort 35 wireless headphones, the Samsung Flat 65-inch 4K television, the Apple (AAPL) iPad and the Wemo Mini Smart Plug, Amazon said.

Apparel company Carhartt did well, selling more than a million items on Amazon. Among the more popular clothing and shoe companies were Calvin Klein, Champion and Ugg, Amazon said. So-called athleisure items were a favorite with Alo Yoga, Nike (NKE) and Adidas all faring well.