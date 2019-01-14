Pacific Gas & Electric Will Declare Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Amid Fallout From California Wildfires

7:58 AM, Jan 14, 2019 — Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a bid to resolve its liabilities from wildfires in northern California in 2017 and 2018.

The company said its committed to making investments in systems safety and working with regulators, lawmakers and other stakeholders to provide natural gas and electricity in a market that “continues to be challenged by climate change.” PG&E will file petitions to reorganize on or about Jan. 29, after the required 15-day notice period expires.

“(PG&E) doesn’t expect any impact to electric or natural gas service for its customers as a result of the Chapter 11 process,” the company said in a statement early Monday morning. ” PG&E remains committed to assisting the communities affected by wildfires in Northern California, and its restoration and rebuilding efforts will continue. The company also expects that its employees will continue to receive their pay and healthcare benefits as usual.”

Shares were down almost 44% in pre-bell trading Monday.

PG&E Interim Chief Executive John R. Simon said in the statement that management understands it needs to enhance its wildfire mitigation processes and that Chapter 11 will enable the company to resolve its potential liabilities as efficiently as possible.

Simon was named interim CEO after former CEO Geisha Williams, who was in charge of the utility since March 2017, stepped down on Sunday. Simon was executive vice president and general counsel before taking the company’s reins.

Chairman of the Board Richard Kelly said a Chapter 11 is the “only viable option” to address PG&E’s responsibilities to stakeholders.

“Our goal will be to work collaboratively to fairly balance the interests of our many constituents — including wildfire victims, customers, employees, creditors, shareholders, the financial community and business partners — while creating a sustainable foundation for the delivery of safe service to our customers in the years ahead,” he said. “The Chapter 11 process allows us to work with these many constituents in one court-supervised forum to comprehensively address our potential liabilities and to implement appropriate changes.”

Companies: Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

Price: 9.89 Price Change: -7.70 Percent Change: -43.77