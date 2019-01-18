Netflix Fourth Quarter Earnings Beats Guidance But Revenues Miss Forecast

7:04 AM, Jan 18, 2019 — Netflix (NFLX), one of the biggest providers of entertainment streaming services in the world, posted earnings that beat market expectations while revenue grew on stronger subscriber growth in the fourth quarter.

Revenues rose to $4.19 billion during the three months that ended December 31, from $3.29 billion a year ago, as a record 8.8 million paid memberships were added on the back of popular shows such as Bird box, the company said in a letter to shareholders late Thursday. Higher sales, however, fell short of the $4.21 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

Profit did not keep pace with growing sales as earnings per diluted share at $0.30 lagged $0.41 a year earlier. But that result comfortably exceeded the market consensus of $0.24 per share. This comes as Netflix noted that it increased prices in the US for new members, as it did in the fourth quarter in Canada and Argentina, as well as in Japan in the third quarter.

“The new pricing in the US will be phased in for existing members over the first and second quarters, which we anticipate will lift ASP [average selling price],” the company said in the letter.

Looking ahead, the firm expects to grow subscriber numbers to 8.9 million global paid net additions in the first quarter. The bulk of that growth will continue to come from overseas markets, where 7.3 million new additions are expected, while the US market is forecast to increase by 1.6 million. That compares with 7.3 million and 1.5 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter, Netflix expects earnings per diluted share at $0.56, missing the consensus projection estimate of $0.84 per share, and revenue of $4.49 billion, which was also below the Street’s projection view of $4.61 billion.

Companies: Netflix, Inc.

Price: 345.60 Price Change: -7.59 Percent Change: -2.15