Weekly Commodities ETF Report: Crude Climbs for the Week as OPEC Reports Production Cut; Optimism for US-China Trade Deal Boosts Copper, Soybeans

(MT Newswires) – Crude prices ended Friday’s session higher, hovering near one-month highs to close the week in positive territory after members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported the biggest monthly drop in production in nearly two years as part of efforts to keep oil markets balanced over the whole of 2019. Collective output from OPEC members fell by 751,000 barrels a day last month, to 31.58 million as part of the agreement reached at the meeting Dec. 7 in Vienna. Separately, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a closely-watched report that the level of crude output from the US would once again be a major factor this year, saying that ” …the US, already the biggest liquids supplier, will reinforce its leadership as the world’s number one crude producer. By the middle of the year, US crude output will probably be more than the capacity of either Saudi Arabia or Russia.” Meanwhile, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration showed that crude oil inventories in the US fell by 2.68 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 11. That was much higher than the expected drop. The American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday that crude oil stocks fell 560,000 barrels last week to 437 million barrels, less than the 1.3 million barrel-decline expected. Finally, Baker Hughes (BHGE) said Friday that the number of oil rigs operating in the US plunged by 21 in the week to 852, the lowest level in seven months.

Light, sweet crude oil for February delivery rose 3.89% for the week, settling at $53.80 per barrel at the end of Friday’s session. In other energy futures, gasoline rose during the week, up 2.60% and settling at $1.47 per gallon on Friday. Natural gas for March delivery jumped 6.91% for the week at $3.24 per 1 million British thermal unit.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total Return Index (SDCITR) was 1.10% higher this week, compared with an increase of 1.72% in the previous week.

Gold wrapped up the Friday session lower, closing at $1,282.60, to end the week down 0.59%– the first weekly loss since mid-December. The yellow metal’s weakness came on the heels of positive developments in the US-China trade talks, which lifted stocks, while comments from New York Fed President John Williams hinting at a pause in interest rate hikes helped strengthen the dollar. Investors are optimistic about the possibility of a trade deal between the US and China ahead of a scheduled visit to the US by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. The visit will be on Jan. 30-31, during which trade negotiations are expected to continue. Meanwhile, Williams said Friday in remarks delivered to the New Jersey Bankers Association that the Federal Reserve might consider pausing rate hikes or adjusting the path of balance sheet normalization after recent data pointed to easing economic tailwinds. He is the latest in a series of Fed officials who have hinted at a pause in interest rate increases. Copper, on the other hand, finished Friday’s session at $2.72 per pound, closing the week up 2.05%, with gains spurred on by optimism that a bilateral trade deal between the US and China can finally be reached; specifically, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had reportedly proposed easing tariffs on Chinese imports to give China an incentive to make better trade concessions. The plan faced some opposition from Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, however, who raised concerns that it might show weakness from the US. For months, prices for metals, particularly copper, have been driven lower by the trade deadlock between the two countries – with fears that tariffs would exacerbate the slowdown in global growth. China accounts for about half of global copper demand.

Agriculture commodities ended the week mixed: among grains, wheat fell 0.58% and settled at $5.18 per bushel at the end of Friday’s session; corn was up 0.46% in the week and settled at $3.82 per bushel in Friday’s session; and soybeans rose 0.49% for the week, closing at $9.17 per bushel on Friday. On Thursday, CNBC, citing tanker-tracking firm ClipperData, reported that soybean shipments to China at the start of this year declined some 37% compared with the same period in 2018. The decline has raised concerns for US farmers, but the latest developments in the trade negotiations between the US and China have been encouraging. Specifically, China said Friday that it is willing to increase imports from the US by $1 trillion over the next six years, according to a report from Bloomberg. The “buying spree” would reduce China’s trade surplus to zero by 2024. Negotiators on the US side, however, were skeptical of the plan, and had asked that the trade gap should be closed in as early as two years. It was also unclear if the products in this ” buying spree” would include agricultural commodities such as soybeans. Meanwhile, other commodities such as sugar had a weekly increase of 2.35% and settled at a price of $0.13 per pound on Friday, while coffee was around $1.05 per pound at Friday’s close, up 1.35% for the week and cocoa fell 2.21% for the week and closed Friday’s session at $2,307 per tonne.

The SummerHaven Dynamic Agriculture Index Total Return Index (SDAITR) was 0.65% higher for the week, compared with a decline of 0.68% in the prior week.

