2019 CANADIAN BUDGET PREVIEW: Seniors Looking for Pension Protection

There’s optimism among seniors that the federal government’s budget – due March 19 – will include measures aimed at protecting private-sector pensions in the event of a bankruptcy.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said his budget will include measures to protect seniors but provided no specifics.

Seniors advocates, including the Canadian Federation of Pensioners (CARP), the National Pensioners Federation and the Canadian Labour Congress, recently sent a joint letter to Prime Minister Trudeau calling for pension protections.

CARP noted that more than 16,000 Sears Canada pensioners face combined pension losses of $250 million since Sears became insolvent in June 2017.

The House of Commons finance committee supported several of CARP’s recommendations in a pre-budget report, including pension protection as well as loosening the mandatory withdrawal rules for Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) and an increase in benefits for low-income seniors who qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement, the Globe & Mail reported.

The potential pension changes would likely be focused on pensioners with defined-benefit (DB) plans, which are traditional pensions that provide a regular payment to retirees for life.

Ottawa launched consultations last year on several potential options that would encourage private-sector companies to ensure their pensions are well-funded.

